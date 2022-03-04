IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $70,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.21.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

