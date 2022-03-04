Centiva Capital LP Buys 367,991 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,991 shares during the quarter. Northern Star Investment Corp. II comprises about 0.5% of Centiva Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. ATW Spac Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 294.9% in the third quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

NSTB stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.