Centiva Capital LP Purchases 250,000 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 525.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 2.12% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,867,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 961,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 755,344 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 506,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 186,167 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 769,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 528,241 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

