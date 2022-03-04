ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 273 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average is $208.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

