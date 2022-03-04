Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Axonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Axonics by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Axonics stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,148,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,840 shares of company stock worth $6,603,030 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.