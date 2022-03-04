Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $24.52 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Truist Financial cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.