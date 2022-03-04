Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 72,000 Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMBC opened at $12.79 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $592.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

