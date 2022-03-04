California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,439 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,239 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 215.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,121,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 766,109 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $575.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

