Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.
OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
