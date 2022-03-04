Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 133,448 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

