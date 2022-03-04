Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 416 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54.

