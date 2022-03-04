Captrust Financial Advisors Has $634,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $991,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,877 shares of company stock worth $12,637,858. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

