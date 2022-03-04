Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 393 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Black Knight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after buying an additional 392,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Black Knight by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,222,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Black Knight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,206,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

NYSE:BKI opened at $59.95 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

