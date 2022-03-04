Captrust Financial Advisors Has $750,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after buying an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after buying an additional 732,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 692,794 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

