Everest Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,375.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Everest has a market cap of $24.59 million and approximately $62,375.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everest has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.68 or 0.06556573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.55 or 1.00167846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

