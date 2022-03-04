H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) & International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Head-To-Head Comparison

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) and International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and International Zeolite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $23.20 billion 0.89 $1.29 billion $0.15 18.93 International Zeolite $400,000.00 13.60 -$590,000.00 ($0.02) -7.07

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than International Zeolite. International Zeolite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and International Zeolite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3 3 4 0 2.10 International Zeolite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Zeolite has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and International Zeolite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 5.46% 18.42% 6.08% International Zeolite -188.83% N/A -70.67%

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats International Zeolite on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

International Zeolite Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

