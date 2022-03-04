X World Games (XWG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.04 Million

X World Games (CURRENCY:XWG) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. X World Games has a market cap of $87.48 million and $8.04 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X World Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, X World Games has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.68 or 0.06556573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.55 or 1.00167846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00026260 BTC.

About X World Games

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,833,330 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

