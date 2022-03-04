Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.
Shares of EVM stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $12.36.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
