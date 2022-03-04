Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.

Shares of EVM stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

