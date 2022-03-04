Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000.

DWSN stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

