Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2022 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2022 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/14/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$59.00.

2/14/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

2/14/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

2/14/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00.

1/26/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

1/11/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

1/7/2022 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,238,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

