NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for NexGen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

NXE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after buying an additional 4,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 3,055,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

