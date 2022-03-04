Zacks: Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Announce $3.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will post $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.64. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $15.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $17.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $20.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,423 shares of company stock worth $11,953,100. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 72.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $86.51 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.