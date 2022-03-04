Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.91 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

NYSE TGT opened at $223.84 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Target by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.