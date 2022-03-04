Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.45.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.50. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after buying an additional 1,783,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

