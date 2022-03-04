BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $14.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

