Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of TNL opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,831,000 after buying an additional 1,221,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

