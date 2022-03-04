HC Wainwright Trims ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price to $54.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 265.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.98.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after buying an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

