Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to “Positive”

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNDR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

SNDR stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schneider National by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

