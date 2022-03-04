BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

