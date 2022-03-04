BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $17.20.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
