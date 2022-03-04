HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to $0.90 at Cantor Fitzgerald

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.20 to $0.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.
Shares of HEXO opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $8.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in HEXO by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HEXO by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 61.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.
About HEXO (Get Rating)
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.
