HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to $0.90 at Cantor Fitzgerald

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.20 to $0.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in HEXO by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HEXO by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 61.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

