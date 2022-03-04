Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of MLPA opened at $40.08 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35.
