Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.41.

NYSE:RY opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $86.35 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

