Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,064 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,011 shares in the last quarter.

BBCA opened at $67.07 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30.

