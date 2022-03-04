Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $42.42 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.