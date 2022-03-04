Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

