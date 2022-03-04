Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,318,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 335.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter.

IBUY opened at $65.02 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $136.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.68.

