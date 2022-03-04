BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 118,973 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,418,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after buying an additional 519,790 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETRN. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

ETRN stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.