BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Medifast were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 53.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Medifast by 74.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medifast by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.27 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

