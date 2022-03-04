Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 46.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

