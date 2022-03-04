Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,372,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $2.30 on Friday. Xos Inc has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

