Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,228 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

