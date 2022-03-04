Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $954.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.