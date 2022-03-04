Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,031,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 524,301 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

