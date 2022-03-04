Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

ACA stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

