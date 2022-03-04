SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 264,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,120,388 shares.The stock last traded at $122.19 and had previously closed at $119.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

