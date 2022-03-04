Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Up 6.5%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 4,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,139,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

