Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Rises By 193.5%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLS Holdings USA stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

