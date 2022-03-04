Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.26. Zoetis reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $195.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

