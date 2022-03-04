Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $116.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $84.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $33,575,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

