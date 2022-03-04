Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after acquiring an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

